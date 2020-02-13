Sam has lost weight using the WW method Instagram

Sam asked health coach Samantha Jackson whether it was "dangerous for a human" to lose 45 kilos in less than a year during a segment on Adele's weight loss.

"I mean, she makes her living out of singing. Is it dangerous for her voice?" she asked.

Sam then went on to insist that she actually wasn't keen on discussing women's weight loss.

"I don't like talking about women's weight, be whatever you want to be, as long as she is happy," she told her co-host David Koch.

The TV host spoke out on Sunrise and questioned whether Adele has lost weight in a "healthy" way Channel 7

Sam's comments come after Adele stepped out at an Oscars after party on Sunday night and stunned fans as she showcased her epic weight loss.

The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer, 31, was pictured at Jay Z and Beyoncé's star-studded bash where she shone in a sparkly leopard print dress and large hoop earrings.

Adele looked sensational in her glamorous ensemble as she posed with a journalist for an Instagram snap during the party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Her tight dressed showed off her slimmed-down figure, while her swept back hair and winged eye makeup completed her party look.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the glamorous party included Reese Witherspoon, the Kardashians, Charlize Theron and Jessica Alba.

Adele looked extremely thin at the Oscars afterparty Instagram

Adele at the Grammys in 2017 Getty

Singer Adele wowed fans last year when she first unveiled her incredible weight loss.

In January, she told a fan while holidaying in Anguilla in the Caribbean that she has lost 100lbs or 45kg since changing her lifestyle following her split from her husband Simon Konecki - the father of her seven-year-old son, Angelo.

According to People, Lexi Larson, 19, bumped into the Brit singer and former One Direction singer Harry Styles at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack on the island on January 3.

Adele in 2008 Getty

Lexi told the publication: "A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?

"We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably."

"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it's such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

Adele declined a picture with the group because she said she was with her son.