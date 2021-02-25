Sam Armytage (pictured) is set to launch her own podcast. Getty

“BIG NEWS: I’m starting a podcast. With @stellarmag,” Sam captioned a promo for the podcast.

She continued: “A little weekly chat - similar to my columns. First one drops this Sunday.. pls tune in x #sttawsa #stellarmag more deets to come.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to congratulate the Sunrise host, with one person writing: “How fabulous Sam, will tune in whilst creating my days away.”

Another person stated: “Love your columns Sam, looking forward to hearing this one air.”

Samantha Armytage (pictured) recently tied the knot with her partner, Richard Lavender. Instgagram/Stellar

Meanwhile, a third fan added: “Ooh I love this!! How exciting.”

Sam, who frequently pens a column for the Australian newspaper supplement, secretly tied the knot with her beau Richard on New Year's Eve.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions throwing a spanner in the works with their plans, Sam walked down the aisle in a stunning Carla Zampatti dress in a secret ceremony in the Southern Highlands.

Shortly afterwards, the TV host returned to work on Sunrise and shared the details of her private wedding - revealing it was all a bit of a last-minute scramble.

Sam and Richard tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on New Year's Eve. Who

"Three days before we decided we'd do it for New Year's Eve," Sam told her co-hosts.

"We did it, we got it done, it was a little bit stressful for me but Rich was very relaxed.

"It was Dad, my dad, we were all sitting around, at Christmas time as you do, having a few drinks and Dad said because of COVID and everyone's in lockdown… Dad said 'just do it!'" she added.

When not on the air, Sam and Richard divide their time between Sydney and the Southern Highlands, where he owns a 40-hectare property.

