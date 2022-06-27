Just when you thought these two couldn't get any cuter! Instagram

"We spoke about getting my engagement ring fixed/replaced. So to my surprise in the middle of all the chaos of the past couple of months @samjameswood took it upon himself to surprise me."

Snezana shared an adorable video, taken by her 17-year-old daughter Eve, showing Sam presenting the brand new sparkler to her.

The couple's two middle children, daughters Willow, four, and Charlie, nearly three, watched on in excitement while their newborn Harper napped in Sam's arms.

Snezana was then seen admiring her brand-new sparkler before hugging Sam.

Snez called Sam "the most thoughful, caring and romantic man". Instagram

"He has to be the most thoughtful caring and romantic man I've ever come across and always spoils me with lovely surprises," Snezana gushed in her caption.

"Our wedding song was playing, the song I walked down the aisle to - 'Never Tear Is Apart' by INXS, our 4 girls were also involved in the surprise waiting for me."

The mother-of-four then hilariously referenced the chunky gold Zamels promise ring Sam gifted her during their final date on The Bachelor back in 2015.

At the time, viewers dubbed it the "Cheezel ring" for its resemblance to the popular snack.

"A new engagement ring, the most beautiful ring I have ever seen! It's come along way from the 'Cheesel' ring 😬! (If you watched our season of The Bachelor you'll know what I'm talking about 🙈😳🤣🙊💍 having said that I love my cheesel ring," she quipped.

"I copped a fair bit of flak for the ring that I gave her on the show," Sam previously said of the infamous ring.

Snezana later shared a close-up shot of her brand-new pear-shaped ring from Anton's Jewellery.

Sam's thoughtful gift comes amid a rough few weeks for the couple, who welcomed Harper one month premature on May 4.

Since then, Harper - who stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for three weeks - has been in and out of hospital battling an ear infection.

