Snezana shared a new photo of baby Harper. Instagram

The tiny bub has yet to be introduced to her eldest sister Eve, who Snezana has from a previous relationship, as well as Sam and Sez’ two daughters, Charlie and Willow.

Harper arrived four weeks premature on May 4, with Sam and Snez revealing that it broke their hearts to leave her at the NICU when Snez left hospital days after giving birth.

The new mum “became really sick” less than half an hour after giving birth and was rushed into intensive care with an infection that doctors were thankfully able to treat.

Snezana's three other daughters visited her in hospital. Instagram

Harper had picked up the same illness and had to remain in the special care unit until doctors deemed her well enough to go home with her family, an exciting day that will be arriving soon.

“Our little Harper still isn’t home with us. It breaks my heart 1000 times a day …but then I remember she’s in the best place with incredible Drs & nurses caring for her around the clock,” Snez wrote a week ago.

“She’s doing so well now. I know she’ll be home soon enough and her 3 big sisters will finally be able to meet her but till then it’s back and forth to the hospital a number of times a day whilst trying to keep it together.”

WATCH: Snezana Wood giving her daughter Harper a bath

The mum of four also shared a relatable insight into her hospital trips, posting a candid elevator selfie on Wednesday night.

Posing in black tights, a puffer jacket and slippers, the 41-year-old wore a face mask and captioned the image “Hospital chic footwear”.