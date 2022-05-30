All he needs: Sam celebrated his birthday with Snez and their daughters Eve, Charlie and Willow. Instagram

It’s been a hectic time for Sam and wife, Snezana, 41.

In between ringing in Sam’s 42nd birthday, the couple has been squeezing in trips to the hospital, where their newborn daughter Harper is still being treated after arriving one month premature on May 4.

“Our little Harper had a rough start, but she’s doing so well now,” Snez wrote in a social media update.

Sam and Snez can’t wait to bring their newest daughter, Harper, home. Instagram

Charlie also had to spend a night in hospital last week, with Sam writing on Instagram, “When it rains, it pours”.

Also dad to Snez’s 17-year-old daughter Eve, Sam admits his life is filled with “beautiful chaos”, but for him, fatherhood always comes first.

“I try not to work too hard, and try, when I’m not at work, to really not be at work.”