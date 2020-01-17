Sam and baby Molly Instagram

Clearly smitten with the little tot, Sam then took to Instagram stories to share more photos.

This time, the funnyman shared a snap of himself, Edwina and baby Molly, captioning the image: "We got the shot!"

In the next story, he zoomed in on the little bundle of joy, who hilariously appeared to picking her nose.

"Actually, maybe not," he joked.

Then he posted a final snap where he congratulated the new parents, describing Molly as "pure delight".

Sam's visit comes after Edwina, 36, admitted that she felt like a "total mess" and cried through the first month of motherhood in a post to her Instagram this week.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared an adorable snap of herself and her baby girl.

She captioned the candid post: "One month old today. What a wild ride."

"You are a delight, Molly Matilda. Sure, the full throttle crying is not so delightful but thankfully that’s pretty rare.

"You just get hangry like your Dad," she wrote.

"The first 48 hours of motherhood were challenging in a way I wasn’t really prepared for. I was a total mess, actually.

"I burst into tears in the kitchen when our midwife arrived, I burst into tears when Neil went to sleep and I couldn’t, and a few more times, just because."

Despite the sleepless nights, Edwina admitted that she is slowly starting to adjust to a wonderful new kind of normal with baby Molly in the picture.

She wrote: “Over the past four weeks we have slowly found our groove. You sleep so well and smile so much (or is it wind?) No matter. I suppose both feel pretty good at this early stage.

“My goals have changed. Have a shower each day is now number one. Ticked that box. Wash my hair, occasionally.”

She added: “I accept I may never pee with the door closed again and it will be a while before I can eat a plate of food without cutting it up onto small pieces.”

Edwina wrapped up the lengthy post by describing the whole experience as “pretty magical”.

She wrote: “At times I have looked at you with your Dad and felt like I would explode with love. It could still happen.

“Be warned. I’ll try not to embarrass you when it does. Don’t grow up too quickly,” she concluded.