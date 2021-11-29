Sam has marked one year since he met his partner Rebecca. Instagram

Despite having just welcomed two grandchildren, the name-dropped man in question David 'Kochie' Koch wasn't too busy to miss the cheeky shoutout, commenting: "I can understand 😂."

Bachelor alum Anna Heinrich also shared her love, penning: "😍😍😍😍."

Sam and Rebecca were originally friends before they both realised their feelings had grown into something more. And, in March of this year, the weatherman officially took to Instagram to introduced Bec as his girlfriend.

Sam introduced Bec as his girlfriend in March of this year. Instagram

"This is Bec. We were introduced on insta last year via our mutual friend @brookiechook. Bec lives in Melb, & I'm in Syd, so the Victorian border restrictions meant it was illegal for us to meet in person," he wrote.

"Here's where it gets cool. We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months! So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person.

"By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂‍."

The couple recently bought a house in Sydney. Instagram

Luckily for Sam, his feelings were reciprocated. And the weatherman revealed it was "surreal" to finally have dinner in person as they "knew each other so well, but also not at all".

"She makes me so happy & I'm absolutely delighted to share her with you guys," Sam ended the post.

Just last month, the couple cemented their serious status by buying a property together in Sydney.

"Looks like I’m trapped with this guy now 🙄," Bec joked on her Insta when announcing the news. "Officially home owners ❤️🏡 @sammacinsta."



For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.