Sam revealed she had lost weight as a result of anxiety. Instagram

“Start small, small nibbles throughout the day. Create an eating schedule. If you’re struggling to eat, try smoothies,” she continued, adding that 'eating with a friend can help'.

“Rest and nurture your body. Reduce caffeine. Speak to a psychologist and/or doctor to find the core root of the issue. Be kind and gentle to yourself.”

The 32-year-old went on to encourage followers who may be suffering from anxiety to seek further health advice from their doctor.

“These are tips from my psych. Remember everyone is different, these may help you," she continued. "But always speak to your doctor or psychologist for individual health advice.”

WATCH: Sam Frost back on Home and Away set

Last month, the former Bachelor starlet returned to Instagram weeks after posting a controversial video revealing her unvaccinated status with a heartfelt message.

Sam had previously deleted her account following criticism for her comments about the COVID vaccine.

She was also condemned for other misjudged turns of phrase, like equating "segregation" with the current divisions between those who want a vaccine and those who choose not to have it.

In a message that was later deleted, Sam thanked fans, friends, family, and co-stars, who have supported her through what is perhaps the biggest controversy of her career.

Sam copped backlash over her vaccine comments. Instagram

"Thank you for the enormous amount of support and love over the past few weeks. I received thousands and thousands of beautiful messages & emails I appreciate it, more than you'll ever know."

Sam continued to pay tribute to the important people in her life who stood by her.

"Incredibly grateful for my friends, family & work colleagues who held my hand through the storm, and loved me unconditionally," she wrote.

Finally, she signed off her message, "Kindness always wins. With all of my heart, thank you xxx."