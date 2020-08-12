Sam Frost (pictured) said her recent storyline as Jasmine "hit close to home" for her. Channel Seven

As Jasmine reaches the point where she finally seeks help, Sam shared an important message with her fans on Instagram.

“It’s an absolute honour to play a beautiful yet deeply complex & flawed character,” she wrote alongside a photo of Jasmine.

“This week on Home & Away (Thursday night) after a long battle with her internal demons, Jazzy surrenders and finally seeks professional help.

"I went straight home and cried in bed all day afterwards,” Sam admits. Instagram

Sam then detailed the effect this storyline had in her real life.

“These scenes felt very close to home for me. We finishing shooting at 9.30am - I went straight home and cried in bed all day afterwards,” she added.

“I prayed to my late step-dad and thanked him for helping me tell an important & heartbreaking story about grief. I hope you’ve enjoyed the journey so far – Love & light, Sam xx”

In one gripping storyline, Jasmine tries to kidnap baby Grace from mum Tori. Channel Seven

The former Bachelorette star has long been candid about her own battle with mental health and recently spoke to TV WEEK about finding a balance.

“It's still something I'm trying to figure it out. It's always changing depending on where you're at,” she explained.

“I keep certain things private and when I'm working through things, I deal with it and only share what I need too. But I always stay true to myself in the public eye and privately, as well.”