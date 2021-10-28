Sam Frost appeared in a now deleted video about the COVID-19 vaccine. Instagram

The Home and Away star typed her letter over a picture of the sky, and she first thanked everyone who sent her kind messages.

"Thank you for the enormous amount of support and love over the past few weeks. I received thousands and thousands of beautiful messages & emails I appreciate it, more than you'll ever know."

Sam continued to pay tribute to the important people in her life who stood by her.

"Incredibly grateful for my friends, family & work colleagues who held my hand through the storm, and loved me unconditionally," she wrote.

Finally, she signed off her message, "Kindness always wins."

Sam has since deleted this post. Instagram

"With all of my heart, thank you xxx."

Before posting on her story, the former Bachelorette shared a selfie of her new hair colour with her hairstylist Ella.

She captioned the snap, "Freshhhh ✨ @ellajeanhairandmakeup."

Her co-star Georgie Parker shared her support and love for the new makeover by posting a slew of heart emojis.

Sam returned to Instagram with this photo. Instagram