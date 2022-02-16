Lynne and Sam ran into each other unexpectedly. Instagram

Equally as delighted to see her old coworker, Sam was quick to comment on the post, writing: "What a beautiful surprise!!!! ❤️ it’s made my day! Love you so much Lynnie xxxxx."

Further taking a trip down memory lane, the former Bachelor star took to her own Instagram to share a behind the scenes blooper from her time on Home & Away.

In the video (see above), Sam's character Jasmine is climbing up the sand to approach Ditch Davey and Penny McNamee's characters (Christian Green and Tori Morgan) before taking a stumble and erupting into a fit of giggles.

"Looking through my camera roll for H&A clips and found this gem.. what an idiot 🤦🏼‍♀️ legit the world’s clumsiest person!" Sam captioned the footage.

Sam and Ditch were a bundle of laughs after Sam lost her footing and fell in the sand. Instagram/Seven

"Also lol at @ditchdaveyofficial reaction 😂 Geez I miss laughing with the crew, so much fun 🎬 #homeandaway @homeandaway #bloopers @penny.mcnamee."

The clip was quick to garner a lot of amusement among Sam's friends. Ditch Davey was particularly tickled by the memory, commenting: "One of my all time fav moments, from one of my all time fav people!!! @fro01 🤣🤣🤣." Sam's departure from Home & Away came two months after the actress faced backlash for voicing her opinions on the COVID vaccine through a since-deleted Instagram video. “I was really hesitant about doing a video or even speaking up about this sort of thing, but I feel like it’s getting to a point now in the world where there’s a lot of segregation,” Sam said in the video.

Sam faced backlash after voicing her controversial opinions on the COVID vaccine. Instagram

She continued: “There’s a lot of harsh judgement and opinions being thrown around a lot and it’s taking its toll on my mental health, for sure, and I know people around me are struggling - particularly if they’re on the side that they don’t want to get vaccinated, for whatever reason.

“There are lots of different reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated and it might be because of their medical history, their concerns, they might have family history, it could be religious reasons.”

Following the backlash, Sam originally announced she would be taking a temporary break from Home & Away to undergo a procedure, explaining she wouldn't be fully vaccinated until mid to late February.

A month later, Channel Seven confirmed the actress had made the decision to leave the soap permanently. It is understood that her departure is not related to the network's vaccine policy.