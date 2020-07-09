In the show’s current storyline Sam’s character Jasmine is trying to win custody of her deceased husband Robbo’s (Jake Ryan) baby from her biological mother Tori (Penny McNamee) who is a long-standing favourite on the show.
In recent episodes Tori’s car was stolen with baby Grace inside, which has led Jasmine to claim negligence and file an ill-fated report with police.
Sam had to remind fans that she is, in fact, not Jasmine and that it is just a character being portrayed on a TV show.
"I've just got a fresh batch of DMs, I think my recent post spiked it,” she said in the video.
“People are very angry at me at the moment but I think I just need to remind everyone it’s a TV show. It’s not real I don’t actually want to steal a baby."
She also captioned the video, in more lighthearted fashion: “Not an actual baby stealer”.
Trying to take a softer approach Sam joked that while she would never steal a baby, perhaps she would steal a cute dog.
The actress revealed, however, the abusive comments she was receiving had become extremely dark and threatening.
“Telling me to kill my myself, that I should die things like that are probably unnecessary it’s just a TV show and I’m playing a character so relax."
While backlash online has become a concerningly prevalent part of fame it is absolutely never acceptable to send these kinds of messages.
Instagram fan page Best Of Summer Bay says it best in a recent post defending the star and the rest of the cast: "Shouting abuse at someone, or leaving nasty comments on their posts isn’t a healthy choice of lifestyle."
https://www.lifeline.org.au/ / Ph. 13 11 14