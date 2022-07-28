Sasha proposed to Carly in November. Instagram

Alongside the gorgeous photo, he wrote, "Life sentence! On the 14th July 2022 I married my best friend and soulmate in an intimate ceremony at @belmondcastellodicasole, Tuscany.

"Carly, I couldn't imagine a life without you and can't wait to grow old together! The only moment that comes close to this is when I won the under 12's Group 6 Rugby League Competition with the Camden Rams. I love you babe!"

The pair debuted their relationship back in in December 2020, with Sasha announcing that he had proposed to Carly in November last year during a trip to Queensland.

"She said 'You'll do!' I'm claiming it as a yes ☺️ Cheers to the most beautiful, kind and caring person I know. My best mate," Sasha wrote in his caption announcing the news at the time.

"I love you all the world Carly and can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! OH and good luck learning to spell my last name 😂 💍 #cantcallmeimengaged."

The reality star first rose to fame as the winner of Sam Frost's 2015 season of The Bachelorette, though their relationship soured after 18 months amid rumours he had cheated on the Home and Away star.

Sam has since found her forever love in Survivor's Jordie Hansen, and recently announced that the pair were engaged after just five months together.

Sam has also recently announced her engagement to Jodie Hensen. Instagram

Jordie shared all the romantic details of his outback proposal to Sam.

"We were at Uluru, we'd just woken up, having brekky, we were about to head back down south. Sambo had just been delivered her coffee and so I said to her 'When would you say yes to getting married?'" Jordie revealed.

Sam responded: "I said 'pretty much anytime from now'"

Jordie said he then made a spur-of-the-moment decision to propose later that afternoon!

"As we were sitting there I was quickly looking up on [Google] Maps going, 'Alright how long do I have before sunset?' Because I know we're heading for The Breakaways right near Coober Pedy, I know that The Breakaways are a beautiful spot for sunset, we've got eight and a half hours, Sambo's got to drink that coffee real quick!" he said.

