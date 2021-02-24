Sam is described as a “confident go-getter." Nine

While launching his clothing brand Grouse Mouse, Sam took to Instagram to share:

“I’m All Business This Year!! This Year Will be the Year I Finally get to Share with you a Pipe Dream I have been chasing for Ova 12 years on & off!!

“A Dream that many laughed at me ova, & many laughed & said I would never achieve which only motivated me even more!!

"It will be a Truely Special Feeling once I get it ova the line!"

“I’m All Business This Year!!" Instagram

Sam has also been single for three years, and “has high standards when it comes to women”.

“He knows what he likes and what he doesn't, and isn't afraid to say it,” his bio reads.

“Despite a few long-term relationships, he hasn't met the right girl yet and finds it hard to let anyone get close to him (except his dog).”

Sam is a dog dad to his beloved pooch Willow. Instagram

And if his Instagram is anything to go by, he likes to unwind by hanging out with his beloved pooch Willow, and also spends plenty of time with family and friends.

“Up in Lorne getting some Much needed R&R, after having no doubt 1 of the biggest years of my life, enjoying some Fizzy’s!” he captioned one of his posts.

Sam is now ready to meet someone and is looking to also be a father with his ideal partner.

He’s hoping to find love with someone having "good family values", someone who has also "had a crack at life" and chased a dream.

New Idea may no longer be on Facebook but you can still find all our juicy content!

Homepage – bookmark and add to your favourites

Newsletter – subscribe via our homepage sign-up

Instagram – follow us at @newideamagazine and turn ON our post notifications in the top right-hand corner of our IG profile

Twitter – follow us here

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eharmony today!