Sam and Phoebe Burgess have finally agreed upon the details of their separation after their split in October, with the WAG walking away with the majority of the couple's assets and wealth.

NRL star Sam will be left with almost nothing, according to The Daily Telegraph, who reports that Phoebe will keep 70 per cent of their combined wealth.

According to sources close to the couple, during negotiations Sam's main concern was keeping the apartment that his mum Julie lives in.

The couple sold their Maroubra home for $5 million in January, registering a profit of $1.2 million on what they bought the home for in 2016.

Phoebe will also keep her Range Rover SDVA, estimated to be worth about $100,000.

Sam also owned an F45 gym in Bowral, which has now been put into his wife’s name as part of the settlement.

Phoebe is currently based in Bowral with the couple’s two young children, Poppy and Billy, and lives at her parents’ estate there.

Sam is meanwhile living in a rented apartment in Coogee with his brother Luke and still owns a two-bedroom apartment in Little Bay, where his mother Julie lives.

“Phoebe got all the furniture and everything in the house,” a source told the publication.

“Sam didn’t care about anything but the apartment for his mum to live in.”

The pair were married for four years, and had tied the knot at Phoebe's parents' property in 2015 before splitting in October 2019.