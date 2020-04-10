Sam and Phoebe Burgess have finally agreed upon the details of their separation after their split in October, with the WAG walking away with the majority of the couple's assets and wealth.
NRL star Sam will be left with almost nothing, according to The Daily Telegraph, who reports that Phoebe will keep 70 per cent of their combined wealth.
According to sources close to the couple, during negotiations Sam's main concern was keeping the apartment that his mum Julie lives in.
The couple sold their Maroubra home for $5 million in January, registering a profit of $1.2 million on what they bought the home for in 2016.
Phoebe will also keep her Range Rover SDVA, estimated to be worth about $100,000.
Sam also owned an F45 gym in Bowral, which has now been put into his wife’s name as part of the settlement.
Phoebe is currently based in Bowral with the couple’s two young children, Poppy and Billy, and lives at her parents’ estate there.
Sam is meanwhile living in a rented apartment in Coogee with his brother Luke and still owns a two-bedroom apartment in Little Bay, where his mother Julie lives.
“Phoebe got all the furniture and everything in the house,” a source told the publication.
“Sam didn’t care about anything but the apartment for his mum to live in.”
The pair were married for four years, and had tied the knot at Phoebe's parents' property in 2015 before splitting in October 2019.
Sam and Phoebe share two children, Poppy and Billy.
Last month, Phoebe Burgess opened up about life as a single mother following her split from NRL star, Sam Burgess.
The mother-of-two split with Burgess in October last year and the former couple recently sold their Sydney home.
Now the 31-year-old has opened up about her split to Stellar magazine, revealing she often thinks of what could have been,
"I had an idea about how I wanted them to grow up and that's not going to happen now.
"But I'm adjusting and I embrace being their mum every day. And if that's being a single mum, then I'll embrace that as well.
"I'm just trying to... make sure they're surrounded by love, regardless of how that family looks."
The journalist and influencer went on to tell the publication that her two kids are her main focus.
"I don't have the luxury of falling apart or breaking down or booking a ticket and leaving. I have two children who depend on me day in, day out," she revealed.
Phoebe and Sam wed in a lavish ceremony in the New South Wales Southern Highlands in December 2015.
Phoebe Burgess.
They initially split in December 2018, but soon rekindled their romance before calling it quits in October 2019.
The interview comes after Burgess was spotted getting cosy with Bridgette Lee at a pub in Sydney. Bridgette is the sister of Braith Anasta's fiancée Rachael Lee.
After Phoebe found out about Sam and Bridgette's flirting, she took to Instagram to vent her frustrations in a cryptic post.
"Zero make-up, zero filter (and zero f***s given)" she wrote alongside a photo herself.