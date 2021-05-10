Is Sam Armytage (pictured with former co-host David Koch) set to return to TV after quitting Sunrise? Channel Seven

“I don’t think I am done with TV,” Sam recently revealed. “I may someday get back in, but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time.”

It’s a surprising admission from Sam, given she became intensely critical of the industry just weeks before her exit from Sunrise.

“There’s a lot about television that’s all about you, and that’s an awful way to live your life,” she declared.

“TV isn’t a place that’s necessarily very healthy – it’s full of sociopaths and narcissists. It can be a dangerous environment.”

Whispers are getting louder Sam could be part of a revamped Studio 10 (Pictured: Studio 10's Sarah Harris and Tristan McManus). Network Ten

According to an industry insider, there are whispers Network Ten hope to entice Sam to join their breakfast line-up in a bid to shake up Studio 10 or relaunch the series with an all new look and feel.

“There’s word they’re hoping Sam might be part of a new morning show to go up against Sunrise and Today,” reveals the source, who notes the only problem is finding her a suitable co-anchor. Interestingly, the insider says Sam would prefer a spot on the network’s current affairs program The Project.

“That would be her prize job, but there’s a problem with that – she would have to push Carrie Bickmore or Lisa Wilkinson out the door purely due to budgets,” muses the insider, who says a move to Network Ten would certainly ruffle feathers.

Fan could expect to see Sam back on TV as soon as the end of the year. Instagram

The source maintains that while Sam always saw herself setting up at Today if she ever left Sunrise, she now has apprehensions about working opposite Karl Stefanovic.

“Allison Langdon is desperate to get back to 60 Minutes and it will leave a door wide open for her … but Karl can be a bit too unpredictable for her liking,” explains the source. “She’d also be wary about crossing Ally – Nine’s golden girl.”

Those closest to Sam, who tied the knot with husband Richard Lavender, 61, last year, say fans could expect to see her back on the box as soon as the end of the year.

“She’s told friends she’s already itching to get back on-screen,” says the a source, adding, “She’s very ambitious and just wants her big return to be done correctly!”

