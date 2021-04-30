Sam Armytage has confessed what it will take to make her return to TV. Instagram

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Sam revealed what it will take to bring her back to the TV screen.

“I don’t think I am done with TV,” the 44-year-old told the publication. "I am for now but I may some day get back in but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time."

The presenter went on to confess that whatever future projects she embarks on will have to be much different to what she has done up until now, as they didn't bring her "much happiness".

The journalist explained: "I am quite happy not to go at the pace or at the level I was at before because I don’t think that brought me much happiness.”

Sam went on to admit that a lot of people have warned her not to be "choosy" when it comes to job opportunities, but she thinks she's reached a point in her life where she can afford to be a bit selective.

Just yesterday, Sunrise's weatherman Sam Mac spoke out about the revolving door that is morning TV, telling Yahoo!, that "shuffling is just part of breakfast TV."

He went on to speak about Sam's departure from the show and how the dynamic has changed since Natalie Barr has taken up the "hot seat."

"You know, I miss Sam (Armytage)," the weatherman told the publication. "I think Sam was wonderful on the show, and we're friends and it's a big loss. But at the same time, Nat can do the show and she has done the show so many times."

"She's always been the news person and now she's in the host seat and I think it's breathed a little bit of freshness into the show as well."