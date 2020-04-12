Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage. Getty

She went on to say that she had spent a lot of time 'pondering' elements of the pandemic.



“I've pondered why on earth someone would want to eat a bat.



“And because everything I touch around the house (from hair straighteners to toothpicks) has a massive made in China sticker, I've pondered how we can recharge our manufacturing industry when we come out the other side of this crisis.”

The column comes after the blonde shared an adorable self-isolation pic with her boyfriend, Richard Lavender.

The TV-star took to Instagram to share two photos of herself and her businessman beau watching the races from her couch amid the coronavirus pandemic which is crippling the globe.

One photo showed the couple cuddled up on the lounge, while the other showed the pair sporting slippers and socks as they watched the race.

“Ready for Randwick. Trackside styling by.... me [laughing face emoji],” read the photos caption.



“The best bits: no queue for the loo. No heels,” she added next to the snap alongside a party emoji.

Sam and Richard went public with their relationship in November last year, when they posed together for Who magazine's Sexiest People edition.