Placing an ice cube before microwaving the rice helps it steam without drying it out. TikTok

To make your own salmon rice bowl, you'll need salmon, white rice, an ice cube, soy sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise, and hot sauce.

You also have the option to add kimchi, avocado and seaweed to garnish the end result.

In the video, Emily starts by mashing cooked salmon leftovers with a fork before adding a scoop of white rice on top.

She then takes one ice cube and places it in the middle of the rice, and puts a piece of parchment paper over the top before placing it in the microwave.

You can make this popular dish with leftovers. TikTok

After microwaving the food, she removes the paper and ice cube, and then adds soy sauce, sriracha, and Kewpie mayonnaise on top and mixes it around.

She follows up by adding avocado, kimchi, and dried seaweed to the bowl to complete the dish.

And there you have it, a perfectly good salmon and rice bowl made with leftovers - but still tastes fresh as ever.