Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary's firstborn son, Prince Christian, 14, will no longer be able to undertake his scheduled confirmation.

The postponement is just one of several cancelled events on the regal calendar the Danish Royal Family scrapped as a result of the international health crisis.

The family’s annual Easter gathering at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus has reportedly also been cancelled, as well as Prince Frederik’s largest project, Royal Run.

While the Royal Court has reportedly stated Christian’s confirmation will go ahead in autumn of this year, no other details have been revealed.

Prince Christian's confirmation has been postponed to later in the year due to COVID-19.

The ceremony is expected to take place in the Chapel of Fredensborg Palace where Christian’s father, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe II were also confirmed.

The sad news comes after Prince Frederik and Princess Mary shared a family message from isolation, as the country remains in lockdown due the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple and their brood posted a heartfelt video message, which was recorded for a TV special, Denmark Stands Together, which aired over the weekend.

The Danish royal family previously cancelled several key events as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, including Queen Margrethe's 80th birthday celebrations in April.

In the clip, which was apparently filmed in the Crown Prince’s family home in Copenhagen, Frederik, Mary and their children spoke candidly about being in lockdown, 9Honey reported.

Speaking in Danish, Frederik reportedly told viewers: "We would like to thank all those who work hard so that we can all get through this difficult time.”

"You who hold together the community… You make an indispensable effort. Thank you very much for that,” he said.