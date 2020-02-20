Russell just posted this picture Russell Crowe / Instagram

‘Given his often shown genuine love for Australians and Australia , it's got to be something special.’ Russell says of the naming.

Russell has long been a friend of the Irwin family – and Terri is one of his biggest fans. ‘Russell and Terri have definitely been spending more time together in recent times,’ a source told New Idea last year.

‘They’ve always been close and are closer than ever, and everyone is wondering if they’re even back together. All their friends are desperately hoping so.’



According to the source close to them, Terri, 54, and her children, Bindi, 20, and Robert, 15, have been regular visitors at Russell’s 320-hectare rural property near Coffs Harbour, which is a six-hour drive south of Australia Zoo.



’Terri and the kids have been going to Nana Glen to spend time with Russell – and Terri has done a few solo trips as well.



‘They hang out together and enjoy the scenery – Terri and the kids just love Russ’ property, they can really relax and enjoy nature there, just the four of them,” confides the insider.

‘Russell is such a wonderful influence on Terri and she’s always glowing when she’s with him or has just spent time with him.’

Last December Terri gushed about her close friend, admitting, ‘I do really, really think the world of him.’