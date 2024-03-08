Rupert Murdoch is engaged. Getty

Apparently, Murdoch and Zhukova started seeing each other soon after the 92-year-old's abrupt split from ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith in April 2023.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds reportedly met at a party, hosted by Murdoch's ex-wife and entrepreneur Wendi Deng.

He has also previously been married to flight attendant Patricia Booker, journalist Anna Mann, and model and actress Jerri Hall.

Murdoch and his son, Lachlan. Getty

This also won't be Zhukova's first marriage, with the former scientist once wed to Russian oil billionaire Alexander Zhukov; the pair share a daughter Dasha.

Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp in 2023, with his eldest son Lachlan taking his place.

Speaking at News Corp's annual general meeting in 2023, Murdoch touched on the career decision.

Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp in 2023. Getty

“My life has certainly been fortunate," the mogul said.

Adding that he aims “to continue an active role in the company”, Murdoch deemed his son Lachlan “a principled leader, and a believer in the social purpose of journalism.

“Like my father, I believe that humanity has a ‘high destiny’, and Lachlan certainly shares that belief," he said. "That sense of destiny is not just a blessing but a responsibility.”