Here’s what Aussies really think about being a republic

Before King Charles had even set foot in Australia last week to begin his 17th royal tour Down Under, debates over the future of the monarchy’s role as our head of state had inevitably begun.
However, the success of the trip has appeared to dampen republican momentum, leaving many questioning if will we wave goodbye to the royal reign – and would we ever want to?
A poll conducted by News Corp’s Pulse of Australia just days before the royal visit showed that the monarchy is here to stay.
Only 33 percent of people believed Australia should have an Australian head of state, with 45 percent of respondents throwing their support behind the monarchy. The rest were undecided.
A recent poll taken by The Guardian also found that King Charles has stronger approval among Australians than our top politicians.
It was a feeling echoed by the majority of the 10,000-strong crowd who flocked to see Charles and Queen Camilla at the Sydney Opera House last week.
“What difference would it make for us to become a republic?” Lucille Taylor asked New Idea while waiting for a glimpse of the King.
“Perhaps we’d end up like America? No, thank you! Where we are is much better.”
Lucille, 83, also praised Charles’ “terrific” work ethic.
“He has always been my prince,” she added, smiling. “He and Camilla make a wonderful couple. She has not pushed herself forward, she stepped back and worked.”
Another fan, Deborah Thomson, 42, agrees.
She told New Idea: “We’ve been part of the monarchy for a very long time, so why should we change it now? We don’t have Queen Elizabeth II anymore, but we’re in a new era and the royal family have helped Australia a lot over the years.”
However, the royals did face some criticism over the five-day trip, with protests, banners, and the vandalism of an iconic Queen Victoria statue in Sydney’s CBD.
They also faced heckling by independent senator Lidia Thorpe in Canberra. The Indigenous activist demanded a treaty for First Nations people.
The royals’ arrival came at the same time as a letter from Buckingham Palace was unearthed, with Charles assuring he wouldn’t get involved in any future debates about the republic.
In the letter addressed to the Australian Republic Movement last year, one of his private secretaries said: “His majesty … acts on the advice of his ministers, and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide.”
In 1999, Australia voted against the republic argument, with 54.9 percent of people voting to remain part of the monarchy.