Prince Christian confirms Queen Mary’s worst nightmare

Like any doting parent, Denmark’s Queen Mary wants the absolute best for her four children. But, New Idea hears the royal is aghast at her eldest son, Prince Christian’s, imminent plans to begin military studies.

“Christian’s decision to follow in his father’s footsteps and go to military school is keeping Mary awake at night,” a Danish royal insider tells New Idea.

“She knows her kids have to follow tradition – and military school was always on the cards for Christian, but secretly, Mary had hoped that he would choose a business or economics course instead.”

Queen Mary isn’t sure about her son’s choice. (Credit: Getty)

Christian, 19, is about to finish up a gap year stint doing voluntary work in an unspecified country in East Africa. He has been there since September.

The teen recently shared via Instagram that he is “learning a lot about life down here”, and added that he had been helping to construct houses.

But it was his confirmation that he would commence training with Denmark’s Guardhouse Regiment in February that “made Mary catch her breath”, our royal source says.

“It’s not a well-known fact, but Christian actually has a daredevil streak in him,” the insider adds. “Mary is worried that military life could easily draw him in for good.”

Christian cut his hair short ahead of his army start. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite her qualms, Mary put on a brave face last week at a Christmas performance of The Nutcracker in Copenhagen. Her husband King Frederik, 56, and their younger children, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, 13, were also in attendance.

“Mary’s no ordinary royal mum,” our source says.

“She’s an Aussie mum and she and her eldest boy have always been very frank and honest with one another. When Christian comes home, she’ll make it clear that she supports his decisions in life, but she’ll also express her concerns.”

Mary has harboured worries about Christian ever since he was catapulted into the role of Crown Prince when his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, made the surprise decision to abdicate the throne in January.

Mary attended the ballet with her family on November 30. (Credit: Getty)

“That meant Frederik, Mary – and Christian – had to step into their new roles and responsibilities with little warning,” our source says.

“Mary is proud of how Christian has handled the changes but she’s worried that his decision to pursue a military career is his way of delaying the onset of more royal responsibilities.”

With the world currently in a state of turmoil, Mary also fears that her son may one day find himself on the front line of military activity.

“Christian’s decision to become an officer in the armed forces is a scary proposition,” our source adds.

Christian will soon head home to Copenhagen for Christmas with his family. He’ll then relocate to the small Danish town of Slagelse for his training.

“Mary may well try and steer him towards another career option,” our insider says.

“But he has grown up a lot while away in Africa. He’s a man now, and will want to follow his own path.”

