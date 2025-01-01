If there’s one thing the Danish royals know how to do, it’s dress impeccably – especially at their annual New Year’s galas at Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen.

Advertisement

The first gala on January 1st consists of a banquet for the Danish government, members of the Danish parliament, and all those who are associated with the royal family.

The following day, two additional receptions are held for guests from the Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps, royal guards, defence personnel, and additional representatives from organisations connected to the royal family, often through patronages.

The Queen of Denmark always shines in the fashion stakes at the glamorous event, stepping out in an array of dazzling floor-length ball gowns – all topped off with a glittering tiara to match.

So, to quench our collective thirst for fashion, we’ve compiled the ultimate collection of the belle of the balls – Queen Mary – most iconic New Year’s fashion moments over the years.

Advertisement

2024/2025

(Credit: Instagram)

The annual New Year’s Gala was hosted for the first time by Queen Mary and her husband King Frederik X. They were joined by other members of the Danish Royal family including Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Christian and the Danish King’s brother Prince Joachim.

Queen Mary stunned at this year’s gala in a floor-length bottle green velvet dress with lace trim and a lace neckline. She held a sparkling silver clutch and a gold chain with the honorary Order of the Elephant attached.

2023/2024

2023/2024 (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

To ring in 2024, the Australian-born royal donned a gorgeous long-sleeved burgundy velvet dress by Birgit Hallstein, an outfit she had previously worn at the 2020 New Year’s Gala.

Completed with a Danish Ruby Parure Tiara, she matched her husband King Frederik of Denmark, both wearing a gold chain adorned with the honorary Order of the Elephant attached.

2022/2023

2022/2023 (Credit: Getty)

In 2023, the mother of four wore a gorgeous Lasse Spangenberg Pearl Lace Gown with her favourite pair of grey pumps and her J.Furmani Stone Flap Clutch in silver.

Advertisement

It was appropriately completed with her Danish Ruby Parure Tiara and stunning state regalia that complimented that of which her husband wore to match his military attire.

2019/2020

2019/2020 (Credit: Supplied)

A firm favourite, Queen Mary pulled this old favourite out of the closet for the New Year’s Eve gala in 2020 from Danish designer Birgit Hallstein.

Style watchers noted that Mary had trotted out the gown on four other occasions previously, notably when she was pregnant with Princess Isabella in 2007 and the designer was able to alter the dress so the royal could continue to wear it.

Advertisement

She then wore it again in 2012, 2014 and most recently at the 2024 New Year’s gala.

2019/2020

2019/2020 (Credit: Getty)

At the 2020 Diplomatic Reception, the then Crown Princess Mary wore a breathtaking white gown by Birgit Hallstein with South Sea pearls and diamond jewellery.

The sustainable fashion advocate first wore the gown in 2015, before donning it once more in 2016.

Advertisement

She completed the look with a dusty pink belt and matching heels.

2019/2020

2019/2020 (Credit: Getty)

That same year, the then Princess Mary wore another burgundy gown from favourite designer Lasse Spangenberg to the January 3rd gala, a repeat outfit from 2017 and 2018.

2018/2019

2018/2019 (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

To welcome in 2019, the then Crown Princess wore this intricate floral embroidered gown by Jesper Høvring.

She paired it with her Edwardian tiara and matching earrings.

2017/2018

2017/2018 (Credit: Getty)

The year prior, the Tasmanian native wore this chic navy blue satin gown by Julie Fagerholt of Heartmade to the final New Year’s gala event on January 4.

Advertisement

It marked the fourth occasion the Danish royal had worn the gorgeous gown to a royal event.

2017/2018

2017/2018 (Credit: Getty)

Just days prior, the 51-year-old wore this stunning ruby red gown by Copenhagen designer Søren Le Schmidt to the New Year’s reception gala at Amelienborg Palace.

Pairing beautifully with her ruby parure tiara and jewels, and the Order of the Elephant, Queen Mary looked every bit the royal.

Advertisement

2017/2018

2017/2018 (Credit: Getty)

Arriving at the New Year’s banquet for foreign diplomats on January 3rd, 2018, Queen Mary once more wore her beloved Lasse Spangenberg burgundy gown, this time with her detachable cape clipped on.