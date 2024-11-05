Here’s how Lady Louise Windsor will be celebrating her 21st birthday

There is a major birthday on the royal family calendar this week, as Lady Louise Windsor is turning 21!

Advertisement

Louise, the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is currently studying at the University of St Andrews, so no doubt a celebration with her uni pals (and her rumoured Australian boyfriend) will likely be on the cards.

Lady Louise was born a month prematurely on November 8, 2003. (Credit: Getty)

The birthday has added meaning for Louise’s parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, given the royal’s difficult start to life.

Louise was born via an emergency Caesarean section due to a placental abruption that caused major blood loss to both mother and baby.

Advertisement

According to royal insiders, Sophie (the then Countess of Wessex) nearly died, with her daughter born a month premature.

Pictured with Prince Harry, being a flower girl at the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate was so special for Louise. (Credit: Getty)

So serious was the situation, that the Queen went to visit her newest grandchild at the hospital – an action that was unheard of in the royal family.

Louise was then diagnosed with the rare eye condition esotropia.

Advertisement

She underwent numerous corrective surgeries from a young age, which were finally successful in 2013.

She inherited her grandfather Prince Philip’s love of carriage driving. (Credit: Getty)

While the young royal is making history as the first female royal to join the military since Queen Elizabeth, and has inherited her late grandfather Prince Philip’s love of the sport of carriage driving, it is unlikely she will become a working royal in the years to come.

In fact, her parents deliberately opted not to give Louise and her sibling James the titles of ‘prince’ and ‘princess’ at birth, to ensure they led as normal lives as possible.

Advertisement

A source previously told New Idea that, “Sophie and Edward are so proud of their brilliant and tough daughter.”

Happy 21st birthday, Lady Louise!