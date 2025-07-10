It’s common for royals from other nations to cross paths and strike up a friendship, and Duchess Sophie and King Frederik of Denmark are no exception.

Advertisement

The pair was spotted greeting one another warmly at Wimbledon on July 7, where the King kissed Sophie on the cheek, before they took their seats in the same row.

The Danish royal in particular looked amused during their lively conversation.

Both in high spirits, they arrived at the Royal Box on Centre Court, and watched with fascination.

Duchess Sophie and King Frederik greeted each other warmly when they saw one another at Wimbledon on July 7, 2025. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Advertisement

While it might be surprising to some, their bond goes back decades.

Read more about their unique friendship below.

Sophie, who previously held the title of Countess of Wessex, first went to Frederik’s wedding to the now Queen Mary in 2004, in Copenhagen.

Duchess Sophie, who was the Countess of Essex, went to King Frederik and Queen Mary’s wedding, before they ascended the throne. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

She went with her husband, Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was then known as the Count of Wessex.

For the occasion, she wore a hot pink gown with her Anthemion tiara, which she has frequently worn over the years. The most notable occasion she’s donned them for? Her very own wedding of course!

The night before, at a gala performance, she wore a grey satin gown with a diamond floral tiara.

Sophie and Mary rode in the carriage procession together to the Royal Ascot in 2016. They were both dressed to impress! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2016, and the Duchess invited the Tasmanian-born Queen to join her at the Royal Ascot in the carriage procession.

The pair were also spotted together watching the races in anticipation.