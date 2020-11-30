“I feel that early next year the country will be showing concern over the health of both Prince Philip and Her Majesty.” Instagram

Charles and Camilla

“They will have a very exciting 2021. Charles will have to step up and take on more of the Queen’s duties, but the Queen will not abdicate. The only way Charles will become king is when Her Majesty passes. However, he will have more responsibilities.

Camilla too will have a small health issue, which will be brought to the public interest through weight loss. There will be speculation that she is on a health kick, but the weight loss will be to do with a slight health issue.

The whole of 2021 will be taken up with more duties and excitement, as there will be a grandchild announcement.”

Charles and Camilla will be stepping up.

William and Kate

“It will be a very busy year in 2021. More news comes out about their controversial relationship with Harry.

William and Kate have to step up to the mark as Charles and Camilla take more senior roles. They will also have a very special May and June 2021, and an announcement will be made that brings Kate back into the spotlight. We may be looking at a possible last pregnancy here for Kate. There is something quite big for them.

Another special month for them is September, and William will get a special commendation from the Queen – which will be mentioned.

A very exciting and busy year for them! Sadly, the relationship with Harry will not improve.”

2021 will be busy for the Cambridges.

Edward and Sophie

“A lovely couple, and it is well documented Sophie is very close to the Queen.

Since there will be a real stepping up of the royal family taking on more duties, I also feel Sophie and Edward will take on a bigger role. I feel Sophie is going to be in the public eye more. I don’t just mean at events, but throughout the year. Edward will keep a low profile, but he does a lot in the background.

In 2021, we are going to see more of them both completing royal duties. March and April will be a very important time for them and I also see November and December being a very busy two months for them.”

Prince Edward's wife Sophie is very close to the Queen.

