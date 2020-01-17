Prince Harry in the video that has upset people Sussex Royal

One of the most upsetting parts for those offended, was the lyric in the Stone Roses' indie hit This Is the One: "I'd like to leave the country for a month of Sundays."

The particular lyrics were not heard in the clip posted by Harry's social media team, but some claim it's a sign that he has turned his back on the UK for North America to be with his wife Meghan Markle and son, Archie.

Royalists took to social media to bash Meghan and Harry once more: "Subtle ... There are other, more explicitly anti-royal Stone Roses songs Harry could have chosen #ElizabethMyDear."

Another said: "Don't let us or your family stop the pair of you leaving us."

Speculation is mounting that Meghan and Harry won't return to the UK to live "in a meaningful way" after the couple sacked a number of staff members from their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan is currently in Canada with baby Archie, where she has been since the couple's bombshell announcement last week that they'd be "stepping back" from their senior royal duties.

And while Prince Harry is still in the UK at the moment as he and the Queen figure out next steps for the couple, staff at Frogmore Cottage have already been let go in a sure-fire sign the Duke and Duchess don't plan to use the house in the future.

"Outside of anything that is being decided between the private offices [the nerve centres of royal operations] and the British and Canadian governments this week, no-one here believes that the duchess will ever really return to the UK in a meaningful way," a source told Daily Mail.