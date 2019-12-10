'[I remember] my mother and aunt waking up and kicking a turkey into an Aga, which is a sort of always-on English cooking thing that you have in the country,' Tom Parker Bowles recalled to Town & Country.

'They always made a big deal of it, and sweating away and pushing it and swearing at six o’clock in the morning.

'But I personally prefer beef, and I feel a bit guilty with my children that they’ve never had turkey for Christmas,' he explained, hinting that his mother's turkey wasn't all that tasty anyway!

'I thought I deprived them somewhat of something very traditional.'

He added, 'But yes, most people have turkey and there are very good turkeys, but give me beef any day.'

Since marrying Prince Charles, we can't imagine Camilla having to slave away in the kitchen on Christmas morning anymore.