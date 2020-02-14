Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to take some much deserved time off from royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be on holiday from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, which coincides with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's half-term break from Thomas's Battersea school in London.
WATCH: Kate and William react to Rebel Wilson's Royal jokes at BAFTAs 2020
The royal family of five are yet to confirm exactly where they will be spending their break.
Both William and Kate have been busy little bees following news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the bombshell announcement a month ago, revealing they will split their time between the UK and Canada.
Since their departure, both Will and Kate have attended a bevy of royal engagements.
Meanwhile, eagle-eyed royal fans have expressed their concern over Kate after she appeared to be “tired and sad” during an event at Buckingham Palace.
The 38-year-old hosted an event alongside her husband for world leaders from Africa.
Fans have expressed concern over Kate Middleton.
Fans say the Duchess of Cambridge appeared downcast at the reception held at Buckingham Palace.
Fans were quick to take to social media to say Kate looked very downcast.
A clip of the mother-of-three shows her greeting a leader smiling, but her smile quickly turned to a look of sadness, which fans have since commented on.
William and Kate have been busy since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping down as senior royals.
One royal supporter wrote: “Something deeply troubling Kate Middleton and I’d love to know what it is.
Another added: “The media is too focussed on Meghan Markle to notice Kate is struggling.
A third one chimed in: “Imagine if a camera caught Meghan Markle giving that look to someone.”