Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to take some much deserved time off from royal duties. Getty

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed royal fans have expressed their concern over Kate after she appeared to be “tired and sad” during an event at Buckingham Palace.

The 38-year-old hosted an event alongside her husband for world leaders from Africa.

Fans have expressed concern over Kate Middleton. Getty

Fans say the Duchess of Cambridge appeared downcast at the reception held at Buckingham Palace. Supplied

Fans were quick to take to social media to say Kate looked very downcast.

A clip of the mother-of-three shows her greeting a leader smiling, but her smile quickly turned to a look of sadness, which fans have since commented on.

William and Kate have been busy since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping down as senior royals. Getty Images

One royal supporter wrote: “Something deeply troubling Kate Middleton and I’d love to know what it is.



Another added: “The media is too focussed on Meghan Markle to notice Kate is struggling.



A third one chimed in: “Imagine if a camera caught Meghan Markle giving that look to someone.”