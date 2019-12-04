Flanked by her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess lead NATO's 70th birthday celebrations at the London palace while her husband undertook a four-day tour of Oman and Kuwait.

It’s surprising – and unusual – that Kate, 37, didn’t join William on tour.

Interestingly, the only times Wills has undertaken solo tours abroad is when Kate has either been pregnant or on maternity leave.

For example, last September, Prince William travelled to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya while the Duchess of Cambridge stayed at home with infant Prince Louis.

Adding fuel to the speculation is information that the tour destinations are deemed unsuitable for pregnant woman.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention identifies areas of Oman as a ‘malaria risk’, and recommends that ‘if you are pregnant, you should not travel to risk areas’.

The health organisation also cautions that pregnant woman may require vaccinations due to the risk of typhoid and hepatitis A in these regions.

An official statement from Kensington Palace in early November confirmed that Wills would be travelling solo.

‘The Duke of Cambridge will visit Kuwait and Oman between Sunday 1st December and Wednesday 4th December,” the message began.

‘Throughout the tour, The Duke’s programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence.

‘From the modern capitals of Kuwait City and Muscat, to the vast Kuwaiti deserts and stunning wadis in the Omani mountains, the visit will take in both countries’ unique cultures, their beautiful landscapes, and diverse communities.’