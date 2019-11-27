Camilla Parker Bowles is set to become the Queen Consort, when her heir-to-the-throne hubby Prince Charles eventually takes the crown. Getty

He said details of the royal family’s expense reports, which were published in June, significantly impacted the way some members of the royal family are viewed by the public.

According to the most recent YouGov public figure ratings, Camilla is one of the least liked royal family members, and is currently listed with an approval rating of 30 per cent.

Grant went on to say that the Duchess’ unpopularity might mean that she isn’t granted the title of Queen Consort – specifically the Queen might refuse to allow it.

The Duchess may not assume the royal title if Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has reason to object and puts her foot down. Getty

But he added, if Camilla were to be prevented from taking on her title, Prince Charles might have something to say about it.

“Prince Charles made it very clear that when he was King, she’d be Princess Consort… In fact, the Palace actually stated that,” Grant said.

“But recently somebody told me they’ve taken that away and it created speculation as to whether when the prince becomes the King, will she then be the Queen?”

If Camilla were to be prevented from taking on her title, Prince Charles might have something to say about it. Getty

Despite the rumours, Oxford University professor of law, Pavlos Eleftheriadis, told the publication the Queen wouldn’t be allowed to refuse Camilla from taking on the honorific.

He said her assuming the title is part of an “age-old” law – relating to the Treason Act 1351, which comes along with her marriage to Prince Charles.

That said, if there is enough public outcry, it’s believed Camilla – who chose not to take on the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for Diana – would probably refuse the new title.