“In the light of the increased situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the crown prince party has decided that the family should return home from Switzerland,” the statement began.
“The Crown Prince Couple find it most natural to return home and stand together with the Danish people during a time that requires much of everyone and when there is a common responsibility to look after each other.”
The couple’s four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine began their 12-week exchange in January, but due to the virus outbreak, they will continue their studies in Denmark, according to the statement.
WATCH: The moment a very ecstatic Queen Margrethe of Denmark belts out in song