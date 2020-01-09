Zara Tindall has reportedly been disqualified from driving for six months, after she was caught speeding in the United Kingdom. Getty

Prosecutor Farley Turner reportedly said: "Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."

According the Gov.uk, drivers can be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more penalty points within a three-year period.

Despite receiving the driving ban, the young royal still appears to be in good spirits as she continues her visit Down Under with hubby Mike Tindall.

The Queen’s granddaughter was apparently travelling at 91mph (146km/h) in a 70mph (112km/h) zone in Gloustershire last Novemmber when she was busted. Getty

The glamorous couple even welcomed the New Year in style alongside actress Rebel Wilson and a host of other A-listers at a lavish bash in Sydney.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rebel shared a snap of herself and the Queen’s granddaughter, 38, and the former England rugby player, 41, at the luxe affair.

“We crushed Sydney New Year’s Eve! We’re in the future now in 2020!” Rebel captioned the snap, which also featured actress Carly Steel and professional polo payer Ignacio Figueras.

“What a fun gang to celebrate with and thanks to our gorgeous hostess Heloise for throwing an amazing bash with clearly the BEST views.”

The Pitch Perfect star also shared a video of a dance-off between herself and Mike to her Instagram Story, which showed the pair dancing to the tunes of Dolly Parton’s hit 9 to 5.

A follow-up video also showed Rebel and Ignacio rocking it out on the dance floor to the sounds of Tina Turner’s classic Proud Mary.