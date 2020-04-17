Royal row: Camilla accused of ‘making people uncomfortable’
This was out of order.
Camilla Parker Bowles was accused of making people feel uncomfortable when she took too prominent a role in a service to commemorate Diana, Princess of Wales, according to resurfaced reports.
WATCH: Diana broken after Prince Charles declares he wants 2 wives
The service was held 10 years after Diana's untimely death and was organised by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
Sources at the time told Daily Mail that Camilla's planned contribution had caused concern ahead of the event, as it was common knowledge she had an affair with Prince Charles while he was still married.
In the end, Camilla changed her mind in order not to upset Diana's friends, and didn't make an appearance, announcing her change of plan just days before.
Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Getty
Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker-Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles was competing, 1980
Getty
After Diana and Charles had divorced, and after her 1997 death, many royal fans blamed Camilla for causing hurt to the "People's Princess."
Which had been another reason why she was warned not to attend the memorial.
An insider said: “A number of people who have been invited will feel very uncomfortable about the prime role that Camilla will have in it.”
Charles and Camilla in 1979.
Getty
Charles and Diana, here in 1992, had a well publicised unhappy marriage.