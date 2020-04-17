Camilla Parker Bowles was accused of making people feel uncomfortable when she took too prominent a role in a service to commemorate Diana, Princess of Wales, according to resurfaced reports.

The service was held 10 years after Diana's untimely death and was organised by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Sources at the time told Daily Mail that Camilla's planned contribution had caused concern ahead of the event, as it was common knowledge she had an affair with Prince Charles while he was still married.

In the end, Camilla changed her mind in order not to upset Diana's friends, and didn't make an appearance, announcing her change of plan just days before.