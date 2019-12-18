In a rare chat about the monarch and her husband, William told Mary Berry on TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip inspired his own charitable side.

Describing his grandparents as 'the epitome of public service,' William said, 'My grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man’s world, it was very difficult for her to make a difference.

'And she’s done it.'

He added, 'In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service.

'I personally get a lot out of helping people.'