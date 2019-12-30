She’s one of the most popular and hardest-working members of the royal family, but until now little has been known about Princess Anne’s private life. Getty

“I think Anne did love him and still does, but she was too young and he was not going to be faithful,” the UK correspondent claims.

“Andrew was widely said to be Anne’s first love and responsible for her losing her virginity. At the time he was an extremely attractive and confident man who was very experienced sexually and had a lot of girlfriends.”

Royal writer Penny Junor’s 2017 biography on Camilla lifted the lid on her relationship with Andrew. In it, Penny revealed that Andrew had been continuously unfaithful to Camilla ever since they first began their on-off relationship in 1966, writing that while “Andrew was hugely fond of her and she was nominally his girlfriend … he couldn’t resist other women”.

One of Andrew’s most public relationships during this time was with Anne, however the two had been close for several years before that. But while their feelings – at least on Anne’s part – were reportedly strong, there was no possibility that they’d be able to marry, due to his religion.

“Andrew loved Anne’s feisty nature and of course she was a very attractive women when she was younger,” explains Dampier.

“Anne fell for him and the relationship was very passionate, but he was a Catholic and so not suitable as a potential husband. Also, he was never going to be faithful and so the affair fizzled out.”

As a young woman, Princess Anne is rumoured to have had a relationship with her future sister-in-law Camilla’s now ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Getty

Surprisingly, Anne and Camilla’s relationship entanglement – in what has been described as a love square between the two of them, Andrew and Prince Charles – hasn’t affected their relationship in the past. “Anne and Camilla don’t see that much of each other but when they do they are both cordial to each other,” says Phil.

However, the portrayal of their ‘love square’ in the series, The Crown, has likely opened old wounds for both women and this holiday season at Sandringham is set to see Anne and Camilla at each others throats.

Despite their feuding, both women are on good terms with Andrew. “You still see Anne and Andrew together every year at Royal Ascot as he escorts her to the parade ground to look at the runners and riders. It’s almost as if nothing has changed in 45 years,” Phil adds.

Anne was herself subject to rumours of extramarital affairs in the 1980s when married to Mark Phillips. She was linked to her personal bodyguard, Sergeant Peter Cross of the Royal Protection Squad – who, after being relieved of his duties, later sold his story to a UK newspaper. There were even rumours that Peter was actually Anne and Mark’s daughter Zara’s biological father, after he made claims about speaking to the princess just hours after she gave birth.

Andrew allegedly had been continuously unfaithful to Camilla ever since they first began their on-off relationship in 1966. Getty

Anne’s relationship with Timothy Laurence was revealed after letters between them were stolen. She and Mark then announced their separation, and, Anne went on to marry Timothy in December 1992.

Months later, though, came surprise claims that have been rarely mentioned since: that Anne was pregnant with her third child. In March 1993, UK newspapers speculated that the princess and Timothy were expecting a baby, with The People newspaper devoting five pages to the claims.

While Anne and Timothy never had this much-speculated baby, Buckingham Palace’s refusal to confirm or deny the pregnancy at the time only fanned the rumour mill. The formal response was that such matters were private and, according to a New York Times report, “It is usually left to the individual members of the royal family to decide whether to divulge them.”

Anne is played by Erin Doherty in The Crown.

