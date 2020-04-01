Prince Harry's confidant and official biographer, Angela Levin has made explosive claims about the wayward royal.
She says she 'barely recognises' the once-celebrated and beloved member of the royal family, and claims he's become 'sour' and 'callous, even.'
Angela tells Tatler how the changes in Harry are due to his wife, Meghan Markle, who the world blames for him relinquishing his royal duties and moving to Los Angeles.
'Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties,' she said.
'I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed. Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections. Perhaps he copes by focusing on his resentment at allegedly being sidelined by his family.'
The couple abdicated because they wanted to give themselves and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 11-months, a normal life in Canada.
However, they've since set up home in Los Angeles, celebrity Mecca.
'One day he needs to ask himself if his wife could ever be happy or if she’s someone who always wants more,' Angela urged.
'She has chosen the celebrity spotlight instead, something Harry never wanted. He told me: "We (William and Harry) don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good."'
'It is profoundly sad but true that with each week that passes Harry and Meghan’s behaviour is becoming increasingly self-centred.'