She says she 'barely recognises' the once-celebrated and beloved member of the royal family , and claims he's become 'sour' and 'callous, even.'

Angela tells Tatler how the changes in Harry are due to his wife, Meghan Markle, who the world blames for him relinquishing his royal duties and moving to Los Angeles.

'Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties,' she said.

'I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed. Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections. Perhaps he copes by focusing on his resentment at allegedly being sidelined by his family.'