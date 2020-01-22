Georgina Walker predicted Megxit in June 2019 Instagram

The psychic drew similarity's between the life of Edward VIII who relinquished the throne in 1936 so he could marry Wallis Simpson.

"I saw a great similarity before the former king of England, who married a divorcee from America, who gave away his title and moved away, and that’s what I saw for Harry," she said.

"That’s what your prediction was, that you saw them being like that…" said a surprised Jackie.

"And Harry would leave, and opt out of the royal family, and leave. Yes," Georgina replied.

Kyle was also stunned at how clear her predictions had been.

"That’s quite an out there prediction," said the stunned shock jock.

"Did you ever think when you were typing it for the New Idea people this is pretty whack, or were you convinced that you knew this?"

"Oh I knew it was going to happen," Georgina said.

A psychic gives Meghan and Harry five years before they'll split Getty

When it comes to the future for the couple, Georgina predicts they won't last more than another five years together.

“[Harry’s] given up so much, and I give it five years,” Georgina predicted.

“When they first came together, I told Channel Nine that I gave them 10 years. Now they’ve been together approximately four years, so this will finish. I give them five years and then it will be over.

"And what’s going to happen to Harry? At the moment he’s thinking he’s free. But he hasn’t had to sing for his supper, as before he got a salary.

"Now it’s going to be 'I’ve got to sing for my supper'.

"And they will make millions, but at the end of the day, he desires a family. He wants stability, he wants love, he desires a family. And she’s gonna be running the race and it will not last."