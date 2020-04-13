“But when he did appear in her dreams, she sort of didn’t seem to know where he belonged; there were issues of dominance there.”

Indeed, her prediction came true when William and Kate were asked to step up while Charles was self-isolating.

“Kate and William have a very important role to play,” says royals expert Phil Dampier.

Joan also says that Diana would often dream about being lost.

“That really is a sign of losing your identity, and she just couldn’t find out where she was going, what her future was,” Joan explains.

“It also is a sign that you’re trying to conform with outside expectations of who people think you are, and they don’t really reflect who you are.”

During one of Diana’s trips to Australia, Joan, who resides in Sydney, joked that perhaps she’d meet up with Australian billionaire James Packer.

“Things about her love-life, a bit came up, after the divorce,” Joan says.

“Because she’s so tall, I said, ‘Well, I think James Packer would be good for you to dance with because he’s nice and tall,’” she laughed.

“she did have worries about the boys ... she worried about William becoming king”