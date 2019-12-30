The second snap is from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's historic visit to Pakistan.
“This specific photo was taken outside a mosque, in fact, the same mosque where I have also photographed Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on a previous tour,” revealed Rooke.
Rooke’s third and final pick is of Queen Elizabeth.
The photographer says it’s hard to get a photo of the Her Majesty smiling, which is exactly what he did in this photo.
“When I shot this, she had just been given a bunch of flowers by someone and is looking directly at them” added Tim.
He continued: The Queen often takes a striking image because of the bright colours she wears and this one is no different.
Rooke also said that within hours of taking the photo, he “received a message from the editor of Majesty Magazine who told me the photo was being used on the front cover of the latest magazine and went to print that day."