Prince Charles is reportedly gearing up to take over the reins of the monarchy when the Queen steps down from royal duties in the next few years.

As reported in the publication, royal correspondent Juliet Rieden told the Today show there has been plenty of speculation about a much “slimmer” royal family, and she believes Charles may bring this into effect.

“When Prince Charles becomes King he will slim down the Monarchy to a core group, which is largely his own family and their wives and children,” Juliet said.

She said the Queen’s decision to allow Prince Andrew to step out of Monarchy work is a sign they are moving towards a much more streamlined royal family.

“I think that is a good move, because the British public does not want to be paying taxpayer money for someone who they see as bringing the Monarchy into disrepute,” she said.

Speaking during an interview on BBC Question Time, Health spokesperson at. Westminster, Philippa Whitford, reiterated that royalists are more concerned about the Queen.

“People have huge admiration for the Queen… but there are cascades of royals where people feel: ‘Just exactly what do they contribute?’” Philippa asked.

She then raised the question of whether or not the nation’s taxpayers should be supporting the extended royal family network.

“It’s actually the Queen herself, the core of the family, that visitors come to see, the whole changing of the guard, the pomp and circumstance,” Philippa said.

“They’re not particularly even aware of a cousin twice removed, but they’re all clinging onto that. And I think there definitely is a case to be slimming down the Royal Family.”