‘The Queen is happy to be giving her granddaughters a golden opportunity to step up and prove themselves for many years to come.’

Adding salt to Meghan and Harry’s wounds, according to the source it was Prince William who suggested giving the girls a bigger role.

‘He said they’ve more than proved themselves with dignity whenever they’ve performed public engagements,’ they said.

The girls are said to be very pleased with their new roles.

‘They’re very excited to take the family into a new era,’ the source notes.

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton is also said to be delighted with the news.

‘As soon as William told her the news she reached out and congratulated the ladies.

‘Kate thinks the world of them and has no doubt they’ll make the monarchy proud.’

Sarah Ferguson has long been rumoured to be a driving force behind her daughters’ efforts to stay front and centre as a part of the royal family, amid reports that Prince Charles wants to cut them, and other minor royals, from the royal payroll once he ascends the throne.