Kate Middleton carried out a royal engagement at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, where she helped schoolkids pick out Christmas trees. Getty

Kate later revealed that Louis has started following her around very closely, saying: “Me, me, me” – something which she added many parents can probably relate to.

Following the farmyard interaction, royal correspondent Rebecca English took to Twitter to describe what happened.

“Inside the farm’s Elves Enchanted Forest Kate laughed at one boy who held his hand up to get her attention, saying: ‘Me, me,’” Rebecca wrote.

While engaging with one the tiny tots, the Duchess was seemingly reminded of her youngest child, Prince Louis, one, who hinted is going through a particularly clingy phase. Getty

“Kate stroked his cheek and said: ‘You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: “Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me”.’ Sweet!” she added.

Fans were quickm to take to Twitter to comment on the Duchess’ comments, with one person writing: “Aww Kate is amazing with kids.”

Another person stated: “We miss boss baby Prince Louis! Looking forward to the Cambridges Christmas Card this year.

Kate revealed Louis has started following her around very closely, saying: “Me, me, me” – something which she added many parents can probably relate to. Getty

A third person added: “Lovely - she is such a natural Mother - kids just gravitate to her.”

Prince Louis is Kate’s youngest child, which she shares with Prince William, and he is the sibling of older brother Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.