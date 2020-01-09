Meghan is determined to carve her own place Getty

'In fact, she’s banned them all from seeing baby Archie!' the publication's alleged source outrageously claims. 'She said Kate lets her children run riot outdoors, getting in the mud and climbing trees and she will not allow those "dirty kids" anywhere near her son!'

Meghan Markle and the palace have so far not responded to the notorious US publication's out-there claims.

The source also claims that Meghan is ‘laying the groundwork’ to become a bigger superstar than Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, and while in Canada Meghan allegedly got a taste of luxury life far from the stuffy royals - and loved it.

'She was waited on hand and foot and free of all the royal rules and regulations that she despises. So when Kate suggested they all get together after her return she was in no mood to cooperate,' the source reveals.

The insider says Kate urged Meghan to stop rocking the boat and to realise she is letting down the monarchy, but the former Suits star did not take her advice too kindly and made it clear she does not need the Cambridges or the stodgy royals.

She’s got Harry and Archie and now plans to have another baby. Says the Enquirer's source: 'This is the biggest role of her life and she plans to be a superstar — whatever it takes!'

The claims come as Harry and Meghan’s decision to release a statement announcing their decision to leave their duties as senior members of the royal family has left the House of Windsor shell shocked, and has severely tested Harry’s relationship with his family members.

‘Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol,’ a source told top UK newspaper The Sun. ‘This is a declaration of war on the family.

‘There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage.’