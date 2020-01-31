Camilla Parker Bowles has shared an emotional message on social media about a cause that is particularly close to her heart.
WATCH: Camilla busts out moves as she does traditional Isreali dance routine
Taking to Instagram, the Duchess shared the message along with a carousel of images from her recent visit to the town of Banbury, which has committed to being “age friendly.
“The Duchess of Cornwall visited Banbury, a town which has committed to becoming ‘Age Friendly’, through the investment of better transport, health facilities and social activities,” the caption stated.
Getty
The post, which included photos of Camilla meeting with Cornhill Centre staff who organise social clubs for the elderly, revealed the initiative was developed to help older people flourish.