Camilla Parker Bowles has shared an emotional message on social media about a cause that is particularly close to her heart.

The post, which included photos of Camilla meeting with Cornhill Centre staff who organise social clubs for the elderly, revealed the initiative was developed to help older people flourish.

During her visit, Camilla also put her best foot forward on the dancefloor, when she got involved with a dance class and learnt about activities available such as book, film and craft clubs.

“The Duchess of Cornwall also visited Second Time Around, a charity furniture restoration project that recycles wooden furniture,” the lengthy post stated.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess shared the heartfelt message and carousel of images from her recent visit to the town of Banbury, which has committed to being more "age friendly.

The Duchess also met with local stallholders to find out more about the training and volunteering opportunities offered by the charity.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the post and congratulate Camilla for taking an interest in such a pertinent and meaningful cause.

“A lovely lady having a lovely day, thanks for sharing,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for coming and showing recognition to the volunteers much appreciated,” snother person stated.

A third person added: “I love the Duchess of Cornwall!”