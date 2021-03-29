Instagram

The Royal Family - @theroyalfamily

If you're an avid fan of the royals, then you should be already following their general Instagram account, which mainly focuses on the Queen and Prince Philip.

It also covers all other members of the royal household from time to time.

Clarence House - @clarencehouse



This account falls under Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and it mostly consists of them carrying out royal engagements, as well as their everyday life, work and activities.

Kensington Royal - @kensingtonroyal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account originally documented William, Kate and Prince Harry's charity work, however William and Kate will also share sweet family moments.

Kate recently uploaded a snap of a Mother’s Day cake which was "made by George, Charlotte and Louis".

Princess Eugenie - @princesseugenie

Speaking of Mother's Day, Princess Eugenie recently took to Instagram to announce the exciting arrival of her first child, a little boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

She also shared adorable first pics with him and her husband Jack Brooksbank on her account.

Sarah Ferguson - @sarahferguson15

Often using her account to share the odd throwback pic, Sarah Ferguson, or Fergie as she's known, also shares plenty of photos of her charity efforts.

She often shares photos with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice - @beayork

Unlike her mother and sister, Princess Beatrice does not have a public Instagram account. However, her private handle was revealed accidentally by her friend and model Karlie Kloss.

Princess Charlene - @hshprincesscharlene

Princess Charlene is married to Prince Albert, who is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco and head of the Princely House of Grimaldi, and she currently has just over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

While she's not that active on the account, she mainly shares pictures of her family, especially of her twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Princess Madeleine - @princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Princess Madeline, who is the sister of Prince Carl Philip, uses her account to post photos with her husband Christopher P. O'Neill and their three children.

She first opened her personal Instagram account in March 2018.

Mike Tindall - @mike_tindall12

While Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall does not have Instagram, her husband Mike does, and will often feature the Queen's granddaughter on the account.

Zara and Mike have also just welcomed their third child together.

Kitty Spencer - @kitty.spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer is Princess Diana's niece, and has built quite the profile on social media.

The 29-year-old, who is first cousin to Prince William and Harry, often shares her modelling campaigns for high-end brands.

Arthur Chatto - @artchatto

Arthur Chatto is the grandson of Princess Margaret, and also second cousin to Princes William and Harry. The 22-year-old's Instagram is mainly filled with his travel adventures across the world.

Princess Mary - @detdanskekongehus

Coming in as the only Aussie Royal, Princess Mary shares this account with Crown Prince Frederik and their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

It combines official events, photos to mark birthdays and special milestones, as well as regular snaps of the family.