Method

1. To make spice rub, combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

2. Place 1 tblsp of the spice rub, onions, carrots and potatoes in a large bowl.

Toss to coat.

3. Rub remaining spice rub all over lamb. Place lamb in an oiled, extra large roasting pan.

4. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for 30 minutes. Remove pan from oven.

Place vegetables around lamb. Turn to coat in cooking juices. Return pan to oven.

5. Cook for a further 1 hour for medium doneness, or until lamb is cooked to your liking. Remove from oven. Transfer lamb to a serving plate. Rest, loosely covered with foil, for 15 minutes.

6. Return vegetables to same oven. Cook for a further 15 minutes, or until golden and tender.

7. Serve sliced lamb with roasted vegetables, steamed peas and gravy.

The late Queen - Cottage Pie

Serves: 6

Prep & Cook: 1 hour

Ingredients

1kg beef mince

2 onions, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 sticks celery, finely chopped

2 tblsps chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup tomato paste

2 tblsps Roast Meat powdered gravy

2 tblsps Worcestershire sauce

1 cup beef stock

²/³ cup grated Tasty cheese

POTATO TOPPING

1kg sebago potatoes, peeled, chopped

1 tsp salt

½ cup hot milk

75g butter, chopped

Method

1. Lightly grease a large, deep ovenproof dish (14-cup capacity).

2. To make potato topping, place potatoes in a large saucepan. Cover with cold water. Season with salt. Bring to boil. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until tender. Drain.

3. Return potatoes to saucepan. Stir over a low heat for 2 minutes to evaporate excess moisture. Remove from heat. Using a potato masher, mash until smooth. Add milk and butter. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Meanwhile, heat an oiled, large, deep frying pan. Add beef in 3 batches. Cook, stirring to break up mince for about 5 minutes, or until browned. Remove.

5. Heat same oiled frying pan over a medium heat. Add onion, garlic, carrot, celery and thyme. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until soft. Add paste and gravy powder. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

6. Return beef to pan with sauce and stock. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until slightly thickened.

7. Transfer mixture to prepared dish. Spoon over the potato topping. Roughen with a fork. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the top.

8. Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 25 minutes, or until cheese is melted and lightly browned. Serve.

Queen Consort Camilla - Victoria Sponge

Serves: 8

Prep & Cook: 1 hour

Ingredients

250g unsalted butter, chopped, at room temperature

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

4 eggs, at room temperature

2 cups plain flour

3 tsps baking powder

¹⁄³ cup milk

¹⁄³ cup strawberry jam

FILLING

¾ cup thickened cream

1 tblsp icing sugar mixture, plus extra to decorate

Method

1. Grease 2 x 20cm round x 7cm-deep cake pans. Line bases and sides with baking paper, extending paper 3cm above pan edges.

2. Beat butter, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating between each addition until combined.

3. Gently stir in sifted flour and baking powder and milk in 2 batches, until combined. Divide evenly between prepared pans. Smooth over the tops.

4. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 30 minutes, or until lightly golden and a skewer inserted into centre comes out clean. Stand for 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack lined with baking paper to cool.

5. To make filling, beat cream and icing sugar in a small bowl of an electric mixer until firm peaks form.

6. To assemble, place 1 cake onto a serving plate. Spread with jam. Top with filling and remaining cake. Dust with sifted icing sugar.

Prince William - Chocolate Ganache- Cake

Serves: 18

Prep & Cook: 1 hour, 30 mins

Ingredients

200g dark cooking chocolate, broken into pieces

175g unsalted butter, chopped

1 cup caster sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup sour cream

²⁄³ cup self-raising flour

½ cup plain flour

2 tblsps cocoa powder

Halved fresh strawberries, to decorate

BUTTERCREAM

125g unsalted butter, chopped, at room temperature

100g dark cooking chocolate, melted, cooled

1 cup icing sugar mixture

GANACHE

200g dark cooking chocolate, broken into pieces

¹⁄³ cup thickened cream

1. Grease a 20cm x 30cm lamington pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending 2cm above pan edges.

2. Place chocolate, butter, sugar and ¹⁄³ cup water in a large saucepan. Stir over a low heat until smooth. Remove. Stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in eggs and sour cream. Add combined sifted flours and cocoa. Whisk until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.

3. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 35 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from oven. Cool in pan.

4. To make buttercream, beat butter in a small bowl of an electric mixer until very pale and creamy. Beat in cooled chocolate. Add icing sugar. Beat until smooth.

5. To make ganache, stir chocolate and cream in a medium heatproof bowl sitting over a saucepan of simmering water until smooth. Remove.

6. Place a sheet of baking paper over cake, turn onto a wire rack then invert onto a clean board.

7. Using a large, serrated knife, cut cake horizontally in half. Carefully lift top layer from cake using two egg slides. Spread buttercream evenly over bottom layer. Using 2 egg slides, replace top layer. Spread with ganache. Refrigerate for 1 hour, or until firm.

8. Trim edges from cake. With long side facing you, cut cake crossways into 3 even pieces. Then cut each piece into 6 rectangles (3cm x 9cm).

9. Decorate with strawberries.