In a Tweet, the Queen's official account wrote to William: "Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!" Along with the hashtag, #HappyBirthdayHRH.

With it, the Palace shared four candid images of the Duke - the first with his gorgeous family of five at 2019's Trooping The Colour, another with his wife Duchess Catherine sharing a light moment during an engagement, and two profile shots showing the Prince in his element.

Fans Tweeted their own thoughts on the Prince in response to Buckingham Palace's post.

"I remember the day you were born! Millions of people waited to see you. You have matured into a wonderful, stable, man," one wrote.

Another added of William's late mother, Diana: "Your mum would be so proud of the young man you have become."

Over at Clarence House, the official residence of William's dad Prince Charles, a personal birthday wish awaited.

"Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!" The official Instagram account posted.

Two images were shared, one featuring Charles holding a baby William and the second including William, Charles and his wife Camilla at an event.

Clearly touched by all the well wishes, William shared a message to his own Instagram account thanking fans and fellows for thinking of him.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes and kind messages," the Prince wrote alongside a beautiful new image captured of the Prince during a candid moment.

His birthday marked the end of a busy weekend after he stepped out with George and Charlotte on Father's Day Sunday.

His wife Catherine and youngest child Prince Louis, three, were not present - but it is understood they were at Anmer Hall for the day, possibly baking a birthday cake?

Happy Birthday indeed, Your Highness!

